Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Increased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Caterpillar by 31.8% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $219.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

