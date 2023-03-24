Essex Savings Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $59.27 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.60.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 214.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.