Diversified Trust Co Purchases 747 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110,963 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $309,689,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,026,000 after acquiring an additional 990,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 882.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,695,000 after acquiring an additional 893,091 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $92.27 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39. The company has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.41.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

