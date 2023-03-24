Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,910 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ABT stock opened at $97.04 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $124.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

