Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.5% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 396.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $271.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.19 and a 200 day moving average of $170.22. The company has a market capitalization of $671.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.27, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total transaction of $7,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,190,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,139,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.82.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

