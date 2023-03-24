Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Buys 383 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 376,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after purchasing an additional 49,374 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 40,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 39,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

Insider Activity

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $104.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $264.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.72 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

