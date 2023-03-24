Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in Pfizer by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 29,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 80,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PFE opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

