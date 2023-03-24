Essex Savings Bank Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Essex Savings Bank cut its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $130.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $93.65 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

