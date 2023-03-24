Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 134 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $269.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.34. The company has a market capitalization of $197.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $228.34 and a 52-week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

