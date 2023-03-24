Diversified Trust Co Acquires 511 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,159 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Adobe by 3,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $369.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $473.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $355.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.44.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

