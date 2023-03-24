Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $530,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.80.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $269.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.34. The stock has a market cap of $197.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.