Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 186 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 240.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $244.47 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $308.97. The company has a market capitalization of $85.63 billion, a PE ratio of 66.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.56 and its 200-day moving average is $239.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

