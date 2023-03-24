Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 2,445 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.7% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $93.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

