Veracity Capital LLC Sells 30 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $555.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $564.69 and its 200-day moving average is $545.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.94%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

