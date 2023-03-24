Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Rivers Group grew its position in PepsiCo by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 952.1% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 19,509 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.23.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.5 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $175.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The stock has a market cap of $241.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

