Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.85 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.8% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $175.65 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $241.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

