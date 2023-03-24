IAM Advisory LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

IAM Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.8% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 268,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 50,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 657,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,684,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $40.18 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.88.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

