Essex Savings Bank Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,383,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,745,000 after acquiring an additional 286,345 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $105,480,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 974,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,771,000 after purchasing an additional 182,486 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,107.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 970,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,960,000 after purchasing an additional 889,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,032,000 after purchasing an additional 256,652 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $73.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.39.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

