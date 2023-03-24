Czech National Bank Raises Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.61.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total transaction of $2,663,242.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,850.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,815 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,688 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $388.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $395.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $429.46. The company has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

