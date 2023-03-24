Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Buys New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Pfizer stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.88. The company has a market capitalization of $226.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

