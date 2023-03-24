Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 636,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $93,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after buying an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,987,416,000 after buying an additional 908,481 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,765,602,000 after buying an additional 764,184 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,215,073,000 after buying an additional 467,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $271.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.62 billion, a PE ratio of 156.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $265.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.82.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

