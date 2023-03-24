Investment Partners LTD. Sells 2,472 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $77.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.53 and a 52-week high of $122.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.79 and its 200 day moving average is $98.42.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

