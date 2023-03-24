865 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Purchased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 337.8% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADP. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $213.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.47. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also

