Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,803 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,287,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,311 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,623,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,076,271,000 after purchasing an additional 322,352 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $760,893,000 after acquiring an additional 439,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $520,230,000 after acquiring an additional 434,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

NYSE ORCL opened at $87.78 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $91.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

