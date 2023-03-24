Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 330 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,631 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX opened at $216.92 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.81. The company has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Argus raised their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on FedEx from $179.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.68.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

