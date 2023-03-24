Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 7.0% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,845,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $5,616,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $309.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $296.77 and a 200-day moving average of $284.76. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

