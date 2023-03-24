HFG Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

HFG Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 355,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,009,000 after acquiring an additional 65,278 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 491,593 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,369,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,964 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 15,284 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,689 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average is $38.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

