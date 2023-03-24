Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Sells 271 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,028 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $567,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $37.37 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $156.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Cowen reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

