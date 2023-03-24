Czech National Bank Increases Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.75. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.