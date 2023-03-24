Essex Savings Bank Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Essex Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $394.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.