Mayport LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mayport LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eli Lilly and Price Performance
LLY stock opened at $332.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $316.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $276.83 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.
Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and
In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Eli Lilly and
Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.
