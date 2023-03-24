iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Well Done LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $352,468,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $394.84 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $402.74 and its 200 day moving average is $392.07. The company has a market cap of $294.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

