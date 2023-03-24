Well Done LLC Takes Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after buying an additional 3,301,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,618,000 after buying an additional 438,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,681,000 after buying an additional 363,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,488,000 after buying an additional 4,272,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after buying an additional 5,433,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.2 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $67.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average is $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.81. The company has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

