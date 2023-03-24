Diversified Trust Co Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $67.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

