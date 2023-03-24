Element Wealth LLC Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,625 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

VZ opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.