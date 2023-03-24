Essex Savings Bank Buys 45 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.6% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 163.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.13.

Netflix Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $320.37 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $396.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.44. The company has a market capitalization of $142.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.