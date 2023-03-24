AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.7% of Element Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $155.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.36. The company has a market cap of $274.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,638,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

