Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 30,489 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 538,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,489 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $59,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 48,148.9% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,214,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205,325 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,402 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,240,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $104.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $264.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.72 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

