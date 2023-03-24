Five Oceans Advisors Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Five Oceans Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PepsiCo Price Performance

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $175.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.02. The company has a market cap of $241.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.