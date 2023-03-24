Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to Issue $1.12 Quarterly Dividend

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Accenture has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Accenture has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Accenture to earn $12.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

NYSE:ACN opened at $271.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.13 and a 200 day moving average of $274.34. The company has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $345.30.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1,057.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.61.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

