Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Takes Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

