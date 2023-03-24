Keel Point LLC Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.92.

Insider Activity

Chubb Trading Down 2.1 %

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $186.01 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.19. The stock has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

