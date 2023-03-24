Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 110.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 870,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,274,000 after purchasing an additional 434,799 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Chubb by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,186,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,827,000 after purchasing an additional 433,479 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 507.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,049,000 after purchasing an additional 376,859 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,747,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chubb by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after acquiring an additional 338,463 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chubb Price Performance

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CB opened at $186.01 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

