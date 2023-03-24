Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,777 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 6.5% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $195.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.