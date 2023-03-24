Legacy Wealth Management Inc Has $5.11 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.5% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $195.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
