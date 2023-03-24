Essex Savings Bank Reduces Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Essex Savings Bank reduced its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,221,000 after purchasing an additional 484,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,201,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,728,000 after purchasing an additional 293,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,725,000 after purchasing an additional 354,839 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,480,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,925,000 after purchasing an additional 138,877 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,219,000 after purchasing an additional 155,937 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

DVY stock opened at $110.68 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

