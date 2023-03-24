MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MetLife by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876,930 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in MetLife by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after purchasing an additional 582,095 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in MetLife by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,149 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in MetLife by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,234,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,917,000 after purchasing an additional 158,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Down 3.2 %

MetLife stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also

