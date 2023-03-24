Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by AHL Investment Management Inc.

AHL Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,689 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,006 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,261 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

VZ stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.