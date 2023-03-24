PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is AMI Asset Management Corp’s 4th Largest Position

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 3.8% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $54,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.23.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $175.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $241.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

