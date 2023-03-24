Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $210,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,727 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 240.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.5 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $244.47 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.19. The company has a market cap of $85.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.80, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,653.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

